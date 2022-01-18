League One: Rotherham United vs Lincoln City postponed because of frozen pitch
Rotherham United’s League 1 clash against Lincoln City has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
The fixture was due to take place at the third-placed Millers’ AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday evening, with a new date to be arranged.
A Rotherham United statement said: “Having being made aware of concerns regarding the pitch’s condition by our grounds staff, the match referee was called in to carry out at an inspection earlier this afternoon, at which time it was decided that the frozen surface would pose a safety risk to players of both teams.
“The frost covers had been in place overnight but certain areas of the pitch - which are not exposed to sunlight during the winter months - did not and are not set to reach temperatures high enough to thaw.”
This is the second time the match has been called off after the original game on 29 December was postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases within Lincoln’s squad.