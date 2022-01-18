The fixture was due to take place at the third-placed Millers’ AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday evening, with a new date to be arranged.

A Rotherham United statement said: “Having being made aware of concerns regarding the pitch’s condition by our grounds staff, the match referee was called in to carry out at an inspection earlier this afternoon, at which time it was decided that the frozen surface would pose a safety risk to players of both teams.

“The frost covers had been in place overnight but certain areas of the pitch - which are not exposed to sunlight during the winter months - did not and are not set to reach temperatures high enough to thaw.”

A general view of the stadium before the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Rotherham United and Stockport County at New York Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)