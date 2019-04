John Sheridan has a few injuries to deal with, for the first time since he arrived at the Proact in January.

The Chesterfield boss has three doubts ahead of the final game of the season this weekend at Maidenhead, but still has a big squad to choose from.

Jonathan Smith is a doubt for the weekend's game

Today he revealed his pre-season plans and talked about the 'difficult' conversations he's got lined up, with out of contract Spireites.

READ: Chesterfield's pre-season opposition identified