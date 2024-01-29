Kyle Walker has apologised to his family. (Image: Getty Images)

Manchester City football star and England international Kyle Walker has apologised to his wife after fathering a second child with another woman in a startling interview.

The 33-year-old spoke out about his 'idiot choices' in an interview with The Sun and apologised to his family for his mistakes. Walker is married to Annie Kilner, has three children with his partner and a fourth is on the way. The childhood sweethearts met at the age of 17 and married in 2022.

In April 2020, model Lauryn Goodman announced the birth of her child and would go on to name Walker as the father. The 33-year-old then confirmed that she was pregnant with the player's second child late last year.

What did Kyle Walker say about his affair with model Lauryn Goodman?

In the recent interview, Walker said: “What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.

“The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her, did this. There have been days in this ordeal where I’ve just wanted to curl up in a ball and go to sleep. The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes — I owe it to everyone.

"My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen."

Kyle Walker and his stunning £3.5m Cheshire mansion

Kyle Walker is reported to own a stunning £3.5 million home in property hotspot Prestbury. The mansion is located in a Cheshire region much-loved by Premier League stars for its spacious homes and life away from the hubbub of Manchester and Liverpool.

The home features a swimming pool with a waterfall, huge marble hot tub and a five-a-side football pitch. There's also a football-themed games room and six bedrooms with a two-storey master suite. The Sun on Sunday had previously reported that Walker moved out of his family home to live in a nearby flat when telling Annie the news. Walker's former partner is now reported to have left the home as she prepares to give birth.

Some eagle-eyed football fans may have spotted the home when it featured on Come Dine With Me back in a 'WAG' special in 2010. Back then, it wasn't Walker who owned the property but former Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland. The ex City star sold the home for £3.75 million in 2018.

Kyle Walker net worth

Manchester City star Kyle Walker is reported to have a net worth of around £27 million. That staggering amount has come through his lofty wages as a Premier League footballer, as well as brand partnerships and deals over his 16-year first-team career.

It is believed that Walker earns a phenomenal £160,000 a week on his current salary at the Etihad Stadium. The 33-year-old has been at Manchester City since 2017 and put pen to paper on a new two-year contract extension in September 2023.