Kotylo and Hawley at double

In the Sid Butterfield Trophy, visitors Oughtibridge War Memorial progressed to the Semi Finals with a 5-2 at Bullcroft S&P Vets who are in a higher division.

Scorers for Oughtibridge were T.Kotylo 2, Hawley 2 and Smith.

In the Premier Division Elsecar Dynamoes had a good win over Swinton Athletic by 3-2, Mann 2 and Newell for Elsecar and Lycence and Wheeler for Swinton.

HSBC Bank won 4-1 at Plough Rangers,Clements 2, Baker and Wolstenholme. Williams with a consolation goal. Wickersley Old Village beat Crown & Cushion by 7-0, Batchelor 3,Lund, Barracough, Cook and B Cushworth.

In Division 1 Sheffield Academicals had a fine 6-3 home win against Killamarsh Juniors. Chisholme 2, Clarke, Evans,Doran and an own goal.

Chesterfield and West End Terriers shared the points in a 3-3 draw, Lewin 2 and Moss for Chesterfield.

Dronfield Town travelled to AFC Bentley and came back with the points with a 4-2 win Thomson, Toseland, Bilton and Woods.

Just one game in Division 2 where Rossington Main lost 7-0 against Dronfield Town. Henderson 2, Rigley, Simms, Simpson, Kent and Seven were the triumphant goal scorers.

45s Division 1 one game only in this division also. Mosborough Trinity lost at home to Phoenix by 2-1, Scarpa scored for Trinity.

45s Division 2 Elsecar Dynamoes had a thumping 8-0 away win at Civil Sports. Parkinson 4, Gillott 3 and Blackshaw. Old Edwardians drew 1-1 with Denaby United. Plough Vets also shared the points with Dronfield Town in a 2-2 draw,Sykes and Nash for Plough, and Pamer and Fernham for Dronfield.