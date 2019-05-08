Karren Brady gives Sheffield United one piece of advice to ensure Premier League survival next season

West Ham United vice-chair Karen Brady has claimed that both Sheffield United and Norwich City won't survive in the Premier League next season, if they don't follow one key bit of advice.

Both football clubs booked their place in the English top tier for the 2019/20 campaign late last month, and will be well aware of the step up in quality they'll face next season.

Writing for the Sun, Baroness Brady offered both sides some advice as they prepare for Premier League football, and said: "If I can offer promoted Norwich and Sheffield United one piece of advice - don't try to survive in the Premier League on the cheap.

"Yes, Bournemouth managed it four years ago, magnificently in the light of average attendances. But in Eddie Howe, they had a manager of remarkable ability who had no other way than to build gradually and hope for the best.

She continued: "Norwich's Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder of Sheffield United have proved outstanding in the Championship - arguably the most competitive league in the country."

United are currently in the process of planning for next season, with a legal dispute of ownership between Prince Abdullah and Kevin McCabe currently being heard in the High Court.

McCabe has suggested that there's a lot of interest in new investors to take over the club, and that he'll look to sell the club this summer - if the Prince can be convinced to give up his 50% share.

Concluding her point, Brady contended: "Bournemouth have stayed up on a relatively small budget, while Fulham spent £113 million last summer after coming up and lasted a season. But generally, you must concentrate on trying to buy the best players you can afford - as Wolves did last season."