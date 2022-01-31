The 23-year-old joined the Millers before Monday’s transfer deadline, but will stay with the Gunners for the rest of the week.

Osei-Tutu is recovering from an injury and will continue to receive treatment at his parent club.

Boss Paul Warne expects the right wing-back, who recently returned from a loan spell at Championsip side Nottingham Forest, to arrive at the club next Monday.

Rotherham United have signed Arsenal defender Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan until the end of the season (photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images).

Osei-Tutu becomes the second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival last week of Irish striker Georgie Kelly.

But boss Paul Warne is facing the absence of defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green for a number of weeks.

The on-loan defender picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win at Crewe on Saturday and faces a number of weeks on the sidelines, starting with Tuesday’s trip to Doncaster.

“He’s having a scan today (Monday), I expect it to be a grade two and he could be out for a few weeks, we’ll know more though when his scan comes back.

“We have been really pleased with his performances since we brought him in and his attitude has been spot on as well.

“I still remember when I took him off at half-time against Morecambe and he just told the lads to go out and win the game, which is something I remember fondly from him.

“It’s disappointing for him and us but as I always say, it is next man up. We’ll have to deal with injuries and suspensions as always and this is another one of them.”

The Millers can consolidate their position at the top of League One by winning the South Yorkshire derby on Tuesday.

Warne, who lives in Tickhill and has children who go to school in Doncaster, admits to not enjoying local derbies and says Doncaster are a much improved side.

“They’ve got new management in place and have signed virtually a new team. I do not see them as a bottom of the table side at all.

“They are definitely holding a much more attacking threat than they have done in previous games and they played really well in the first half on Saturday especially.

“I know how much they want to win, as do we and I’ve said to the lads that if you want to get promoted, the big games like this are the ones you have to win.