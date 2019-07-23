John Sheridan wants Chesterfield to 'think and play quickly' like Sheffield United and admits some players are impressing more than others

Town boss John Sheridan has put together a new-look side this summer

The Chesterfield boss, who watched his side beaten 5-0 by Premier League Sheffield United at the Proact, admitted it was a difficult task for his men.

But there were benefits and positives to take from the fixture.

And he wants the Town players to take a leaf out of the Blades' book.

"I knew it would be a tough night, they're a quality side, that's why they got promoted last year," he said.

"The amount of work the lads put in, we got some fitness out of it.

"The lads worked hard.

"You're playing against good players.

"I'm obsessed with saying to the lads, we want to play quickly and think quickly and if they watch Sheffield United, how they play, they think quickly.

"I'm not too bothered about the result, you don't like getting beat 5-0 but it's all about our fitness levels coming up to the Dover game."

Sheridan began the night with a strong starting XI full of experienced players and handed a home 'debut' to new loan signing Anthony Spyrou.

But he's still mulling over a number of positions, ahead of the National League opener at Dover on 3rd August and insisted there are no guaranteed places for those he's brought to the club this summer.

"I've got to think about the team I'm going to play, the formation I'm going to play and I've said to all the players, no matter how old you are, think you've got a chance in the team," he said.

"I'm keeping my options open and I might do one or two things people don't think.

"There's a few areas I'm thinking about.

"I want us to try and take care of the ball, one or two are keeping the ball better than others.

"I want us to try and play and dictate games like they did to us, when people come here. I want people frightened when they come here.

"I think one or two people are impressing me more than I thought they would.

"Just because I signed players it doesn't automatically mean they're going to be playing."

Sheridan is still keen to add to his attacking options, despite today's addition of Norwich City striker Spyrou.

The youngster did impress his new boss however.

"I'm still one or two players short," he said.

"I still think we need another striker or pace out wide. That's what I'm looking at.

"If we keep everyone fit I'm quite comfortable with the squad we've got.

"I thought Anthony's movement was very good tonight.

"He's a good player, I like him. He's showed a few glimpses tonight.

"He's still learning how we want to play.

"He's making good runs without people seeing it.

"I'm hoping he'll be a really good player for us."

A team of youngsters and trialists will travel to Sheffield FC tomorrow night for another friendly, before the final pre-season game at home to Burton Albion on Saturday when the boss expects his players to come out with a better result.

"I knew it'd be a good run around tonight," he said.

"When you play these top teams you do know it's going to be very difficult to get something out of the game.

"I think Burton's going to be a better game for us.