John Sheridan reveals pre-season visits to the Proact for Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Burton Albion

Chesterfield could face Premier League opposition this summer at the Proact Stadium.

Spireites boss John Sheridan revealed today that the club have friendly fixtures lined up against both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, who look a safe bet for promotion from the Championship.

And Burton Albion will complete the trio of Football League visitors to Chesterfield this summer.

Town will also face off against local non-league outfits like Alfreton, Sheffield FC, Matlock Town and Hallam FC.

Sheridan said the visits of Sheffield's two professional clubs were planned before he arrived in January.

"I think Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United were more or less lined up already. I think they're good games for us.

"We've got Burton, which will be a good test for us just before (the season). That will be where we'll look at things.

"Then there's the local teams we'll play away from home.

"I'm not someone who likes to travel too far away, if I can help it.

"We had a lot of clubs who wanted to play us, some good games as well, but they all wanted to play us here.

"I think we've got some good games."

Sheridan won't be too concerned with how Chesterfield fare, in terms of results, this summer.

Instead, he's keen to ensure his new-look Town side get in shape for the 2019/20 National League season.

"It's all about fitness," he said.

"I'm not massively into the results, it's about staying injury free, getting a bit of shape to us and me knowing what my best 11 is for the first game of the season."