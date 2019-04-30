John Sheridan brings the house down at Sheffield Star Football awards, as Will Evans takes centre stage again for Chesterfield

Will Evans took centre stage again on Monday night, scooping another award for his 2018/19 performances, but it was his manager who brought the house down.

The centre-half was crowned Sheffield Star Chesterfield Player of the Year at a ceremony attended by some of the region’s top managers and players.

Evans beat team-mates Jonathan Smith and Shwan Jalal to the award, presented to him by John Sheridan.

The Spireites manager then had his own moment in the spotlight, entertaining the audience during an hilarious on-stage interview with commentator Paul Walker, flanked by his Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham, Blades and Owls counterparts.

Sheridan expressed his own mock bafflement at what had led him to rejoin Chesterfield, quipped that Evans' best game had been in goal against Ebbsfleet and revealed his unprintable term of endearment for Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

When asked by Walker what drew him back to the Proact, Sheridan replied: "**** knows."

Pointing to his award winning central defender, he joked: "The worrying thing is that when Will was talking before, his best game of the season was when he played in nets. And he’s my centre-half."

On his fellow managers, 'golden b******s' Wilder included, Sheridan said: "Every manager on here with me has been successful in one way or another. I know Warney (Paul Warne) has been relegated but what a magnificent season, getting so close to staying in the Championship.

"I love (Wilder) to bits, what I love about him is he's so genuine.

"I'm a Wednesday fan but congratulations to Sheffield United, massive, massive achievement."

He went on to express his own ambitions as Spireites boss: "I just want to go in there and try get them back to where we were a couple of years ago, League One. I believe we’ll do that. It’s a big ask. I’ve gone there for a reason, I believe I’ll get them out of that division and we’ll climb as high as we can."

Former Chesterfield head of recruitment Paul Mitchell picked up the Team of the Year award with his fellow Sheffield United employees.

Guests included ex England keeper David Seaman and legendary Spireites boss John Duncan.

Former Chesterfield player and coach Ritchie Humphreys was also in attendance, along with executives, managers, staff and players from the region's clubs.

The Blades, freshly promoted to the Premier League, were the big winners, taking the Team of the Year, Manager of the Year, Gordon Banks Young Player of the Year (Dean Henderson) and Outstanding Achievement (Billy Sharp) awards.

United legend Keith Edwards was inducted into the Star Football Hall of Fame, joining past inductee Sheridan.