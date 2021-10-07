Jesse Lingard targets World Cup finals to make up for Euro 2020 disappointment

The 28-year-old appeared destined to be nowhere near Southgate’s consideration for a place in his squad this summer only to shine on a loan spell at West Ham to bring himself into contention.

The Manchester United forward, who was a target for Sheffield United before joining the Hammers, ultimately missed the cut but was recalled for the September internationals – scoring twice in the 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra at Wembley.

He has been retained in the squad for the upcoming games away to Andorra and at home to Hungary despite struggling for minutes at United.

Jesse Lingard reacts during a training session at St Georges Park on October 05, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Lingard will now have ambitions of breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side before earning a spot at the 2022 World Cup and not face the same disappointment as this summer.

“Yes, it gives you more hunger and motivation to be playing in the biggest of tournaments and games,” he replied when asked if missing out on England’s run to the final of Euro 2020 drove him on.

“It’s always hard. Considering where I was for a period of time, not playing as much and not in the England squad, to get into the 33 man squad shows what you can do with hard work and belief.

“I was disappointed to miss out but I was still there supporting the boys through thick and thin. “They had a great chance after getting into the final but we have to move on quickly and prepare for the new season.

“I’ve been with England for many years and I’ve seen camps change over the years but at the moment I think the camps I’ve been at now are one of the best.

“The togetherness and the team spirit, Gareth’s really got us set up right. The games we’re going into, there’s real confidence and we’re trying to obviously get through the qualifiers.”