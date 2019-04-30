'Jags should sign a one-year deal with Sheffield United': Everton fans back former Blades man for sensational return to Bramall Lane

Everton fans have suggested that Sheffield United might look to bring back their former star Phil Jagielka in the summer, now the Blades have booked their spot in next season's Premier League.

Under Marco Silva, Everton stalwart Jagielka has seen his playing time at Goodison Park cut significantly; he's made just six Premier League appearances this season, and looks to be edging closer to calling time on his 12 year career with the Merseyside club.

Of course, his lack game time is largely due to his advancing footballing years - at 37, the former England international is no spring chicken.

Set to be available on a free transfer, the powerful defender could still be an alluring option for Blades boss Chris Wilder, as he looks to add some top tier experience to his ranks for the 2019/20 campaign.

Jagielka, of course, had a fine career with United before joining the Toffees, and made over 250 appearances for the club after bursting out of their youth academy back in 2000.

