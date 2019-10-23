Ipswich 0 Rotherham United 2 - High-flying former leaders cut down to size by Millers

Matt Crooks was on target again for Rotherham

The Millers have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign following a big summer rebuild, but after some impressive recent results they laid down their biggest marker yet.

Their 2-0 win at Ipswich was a real statement, not only the result but also the performance as they dominated and bullied the former league leaders.

Matt Crooks was the hero with a goal in either half, but this was a brilliant team display and one that suggests everything is coming together.

Boss Paul Warne always said it would take time, but patience in the fanbase, so used to winning at League One level, was wearing thin.

Those that suggested it might be time for him to leave on social media may be feeling a little sheepish now and the Millers will surely kick on and battle it out at the top end of the division.

Warne, a boyhood Norwich fan, joked about the 'walk of shame' to the away dugout at Portman Road, a long amble where home fans have plenty of time to dish out some verbals at the opposition manager.

Whatever they might have said to Warne did not last long as, after the Millers saw off a fast start by the hosts, they surged into an 11th minute lead.

Crooks, nicknamed the tree, is blossoming in League One and scored his fourth goal of the season when he slammed a low shot into the bottom corner.

It could have got even better for the Millers but Matthew Olosunde, playing as a right-sided winger, could not control his half-volley from Joe Mattock's expert left-wing cross.

Michael Smith could have made the half-time oranges even sweeter but he put a header just over the bar on the stroke of the whistle.

That miss did not matter, though, as Crooks bagged his second soon after the restart.

Ben Wiles was again involved, teeing up the former Northampton man, who slotted home comfortably.

Ipswich had only suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday at Accrington and their fans were not happy, so the hosts had to show some sort of response.

But a steadfast defence held firm and it was Warne's men that continued to create the best chances.

Substitute Chiedozie Ogbene should have made it three but he skied Smith's inviting cross while Michael Ihiekwe almost celebrated his new contract in style but his header hit the post.

The Millers' game management in the final 10 minutes was on point to ensure there was no nasty surprises and they held on for a memorable win.

Top of the table. Done. Now, on Saturday, it's third-placed Wycombe.

Ipswich: Holy, Vincent-Young, Chambers, Wilson, Garbutt, Skuse, Rowe (Edwards 67), Huws (Georgiou 59), Nolan, Jackson, Keane (Norwood 68)

Unused subs: Norris, Judge, Downes, Woolfenden

Rotherham: Iversen, Jones, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock, Olosunde (Morris 84), Wiles, Lindsay, Clarke (Ogbene 69), Crooks (Barlaser), Smith

Unused subs: Price, Ladapo, Hastie, Lamy

Attendance: 20,500 (229)