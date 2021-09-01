Rotherham United on fire in late transfer window Grigg grab

Sunderland's Will Grigg has made a loan switch to Rotherham United.

The striker joined from League One rivals Sunderland on a season-long loan just 15 minutes before the deadline.

He will add a goalscoring threat to Paul Warne's side and could play alongside Michael Smith, who the club kept hold of.

The Millers were braced for interest in Smith, who is in the final year of his contract but they got through to deadline unscathed.

The prospect of Grigg, Smith and Freddie Ladapo is an enticing one for Millers fans, who have seen their team fail to put teams away so far this season.

Grigg, who joined the Black Cats for £4million in 2019, shot to fame during Northern Ireland's run to Euro 2016, where his goalscoring exploits and a song sung about him making him a well-known figure.

He said: “To get here and get it over the line is brilliant, I am really pleased.

“Speaking to the manager, playing against his teams in the past it is always something I would love to be part of.

“A few people have spoken so highly of the club and when I heard about it I was eager to get started.

“Everyone knows me as a goalscorer and if there are balls coming into the box then that's good.

“The amount of goals I have scored, my record is up there with the best and I hope to add to that tally.”

There was further activity at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as Curtis Tilt joined Wigan on loan for the rest of the season.

The centre-half is recovering from a hamstring injury but has not impressed boss Warne since his January 2020 move from Blackpool.