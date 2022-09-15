Former Blades boss Neil Warnock at Sheffield City Hall: Everything you need to know about the one man show
Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock is set to give a revealing insight into his career at a one man show at the City Hall.
Sheffield folk can now join record breaking legendary football manager Neil Warnock in the City as he talks through his unique and astonishing career, in front of a live audience for the first time in his home city.
So, from booking tickets to finding suitable parking, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event taking place in Sheffield.
Who is Neil Warnock?
Neil Warnock is a former English association football manager with a record number of games as a manager, including 16 clubs, from Non-League to Premier League.
Neil also holds the record for most promotions in English football, with an impressive 8.
Where is the venue and what is expected?
The event will take place at Sheffield City Hall, in the heart of the city on Friday, September 16, at 6.30pm
The audience will hear about Neil’s early career as a player in the lower leagues, making over 300 appearances, and what then inspired and drove him on to succeed and reach the highest level in management.
He’ll be looking back on his roller-coaster ride with Sheffield United including promotion, relegation, cup semi-finals, dressing room bust-ups, the Battle of Bramall Lane.
It will be a unique evening of chat and entertainment in the company of one of Sheffield’s best, who has spent over 60 years of his life in football.
Where can I buy tickets to see Neil Warnock?
You can book tickets directly from The Sheffield City Hall website – And hurry, as tickets are on the verge of selling out.
Ticket prices are set at £35.50, £39.95 and £43.50
BOOK TICKETS HERE: www.ticketmaster.co.uk
Is there parking at the Sheffield City Hall?
Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.
Though, Q Park is the best car park in the area for Sheffield City Hall. It’s a couple of streets away from the venue, safe and it has a shutter system to let you in and out – along with cameras.