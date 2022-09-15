Sheffield folk can now join record breaking legendary football manager Neil Warnock in the City as he talks through his unique and astonishing career, in front of a live audience for the first time in his home city.

So, from booking tickets to finding suitable parking, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event taking place in Sheffield.

Who is Neil Warnock?

Neil Warnock 'Are you with me' Tour to commence in Sheffield on Friday 16 September 2022.

Neil Warnock is a former English association football manager with a record number of games as a manager, including 16 clubs, from Non-League to Premier League.

Neil also holds the record for most promotions in English football, with an impressive 8.

Where is the venue and what is expected?

The event will take place at Sheffield City Hall, in the heart of the city on Friday, September 16, at 6.30pm

The audience will hear about Neil’s early career as a player in the lower leagues, making over 300 appearances, and what then inspired and drove him on to succeed and reach the highest level in management.

He’ll be looking back on his roller-coaster ride with Sheffield United including promotion, relegation, cup semi-finals, dressing room bust-ups, the Battle of Bramall Lane.

It will be a unique evening of chat and entertainment in the company of one of Sheffield’s best, who has spent over 60 years of his life in football.

Where can I buy tickets to see Neil Warnock?

You can book tickets directly from The Sheffield City Hall website – And hurry, as tickets are on the verge of selling out.

Ticket prices are set at £35.50, £39.95 and £43.50

BOOK TICKETS HERE: www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Is there parking at the Sheffield City Hall?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.