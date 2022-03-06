Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi can't hide disappointment after defeat to Derby County

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Barnsley (Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Former Sheffield United man Ravel Morrison scored both goals for Wayne Rooney’s side, who moved above the Reds in the Championship table despite their 21-points deductions earlier this season.

Carlton Morris had a chance to level four minutes after Morrison’s opener – but could not beat Ryan Allsop at his near post, and that proved to be Barnsley's best moment in the game.

And Asbaghi admitted: "It's a big disappointment for us, we knew the importance of this game and over 90 minutes we have to play better than we did today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Derby started the game better than us but our reaction after the first goal was pretty decent and we got into the game more and more in that half and we felt confident of doing better in the second.

"But then we lose the ball in a vulnerable position and they score a second and that's mentally really tough in this arena and put us in a situation that in the end was too difficult to overcome.

"Overall what needs to improve is the ability to move the ball even faster. Our decision-making and winning second balls has been much better than we showed today."

Morrison struck the top of the bar in the 32nd minute with a shot from the edge of the box and gave Derby a two-goal cushion two minutes into the second half.