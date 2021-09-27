Injury rules out Rotherham United defender for AFC Wimbledon clash

Rotherham United's Joe Mattock. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The left-back picked up an Achilles injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Crewe and is unlikely to recover in time to face the Dons.

Mattock is becoming increasingly injury prone, having already suffered issues this season while also missing much of last term with a serious ankle problem.

"Joe was struggling with his Achilles," boss Paul Warne said. "Unfortunately, we had to use up a defensive sub, which I didn't want to do."

To make matters worse, the man who replaced Warne at half-time against the Railwaymen, Wes Harding, will definitely be out as he was sent off.

The Jamaica international picked up two yellow cards, the second of which gave Crewe a penalty in stoppage time which allowed them to steal a point.

He will now serve a one-match ban.

That double blow leaves Warne short of options at the back with either Tolaji Bola or Shane Ferguson likely to play at left wing-back depending on how attacking the boss wants to go.

He added: “We’re stretched, but that is the reason you have a squad. We may choose to play a different formation to accommodate that best situation that we can foresee.