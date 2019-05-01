Injuries have not stopped this Barnsley star from enjoying a thrilling season

Barnsley midfielder Kenny Dougall says winning promotion has made his first taste of English football enjoyable, even though he has suffered an injury-plagued season.

The Australian arrived at Oakwell from Sparta Rotterdam in the summer, signing a two-year deal to become coach Daniel Stendel's first capture.

Dougall has made 29 appearances in his debut campaign, but has struggled with two nasty injuries.

The 25-year-old occupied the sidelines with an ankle problem before Christmas and then saw his season cut short in March, suffering a broken leg.

Yet Dougall has relished his time with the Tykes so far, which saw promotion back to the Championship confirmed on Tuesday.

“Injuries aside, it has been an enjoyable year,” he said. “I have got on with the lads and would like to think they enjoy me as well, but that is up for debate! My first season has been fantastic.”

Dougall is well into his rehabilitation for the injury he sustained in goalless draw with Doncaster. The player attempted to run off the problem following a heavy tackle before being replaced

“Recovery is going well, it’s six-and-a-half weeks so I am just doing exercises to strengthen the muscles around the fracture,” he said. “At the moment, everything is doing well. It was a little bit silly from me, but at the time with all the adrenaline flowing through your body, sometimes you cannot feel pain so that is what I was feeling.

“It turns out it was a little bit more serious than I thought.”

Dougall believes his time out of the side with his ankle issue last year has helped in his recovery from his latest injury.

“Whenever you cannot play, it is tough,” he said. “I went through something similar with my ankle in October and November so it is something I can use to prepare myself to continue my rehab and get back to where I was.

“When you are fit and healthy, you train in the mornings and play on the weekends. Everything is going well. “The team is doing well, which is fantastic, but when you are injured it is a little bit different.

“People don’t see this side of the game too much. Often you are in early doing extra things and depending on your injury, you do different exercises.”