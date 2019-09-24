'Incredible' collection of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday memorabilia set to go under the hammer

The highlight of the huge auction is an almost complete collection of Blades programmes from between 1897 and 1939, which alone is estimated to sell for between £95,000 and £105,000.

There are also a selection of ‘incredibly rare’ menus from dinners held to celebrate the Owls’ success down the years, including the club’s first division titles from 1903 and 1904 and their 1896 and 1907 FA Cup triumphs.

The Sheffield lots are part of a two-day auction of football mementos being held by Stacey’s Auctioneers and Valuers on October 7 and 8, on behalf of the football memorabilia valuer and buyer Football Wanted.

Some of the bound volumes of Sheffield United programmes which are being auctioned (pic: Football Wanted)

Other notable items from the massive haul compiled by a mystery collector include the shirt worn by Gary Lineker in England’s 1990 World Cup semi-final defeat, and the one donned by Scotland legend Denis Law when he scored four goals against Northern Ireland in 1962.

But Dave Alexander, the owner of Football Wanted, said it is the Sheffield items – and the United programmes in particular – he is most excited about.

“I’ve been doing this all my life and I’ve never seen anything like this. The history behind these programmes is incredible,” he said.

The menu for the celebratory dinner held to mark Sheffield Wednesday's 1907 FA Cup triumph (pic: Football Wanted)

“I think the bound volumes of Sheffield United programmes will probably be the second most expensive piece of football memorabilia ever sold at auction, behind the oldest surviving FA Cup, which was sold for nearly £500,000 in 2005.

“It contains not only all the matches played by the first team but all those by the reserves and other local games, and it’s the most exciting collection of football memorabilia we’ll see going to auction for at least another decade.”

Mr Alexander added that all the the lots had come from a single collector, who has no connection with Sheffield and had decided to sell the items as they were sitting in a warehouse ‘not being appreciated by anyone’.

The Sheffield United collection includes the programme for legendary goalkeeper Fatty Foulkes’ testimonial in the 1901/2 season and also those made for internationals and cup matches at Bramall Lane, such as the England-Scotland match in 1902/3 and the 1899/1900 FA Cup semi-final.

The menu for the celebratory feast held in honour of Sheffield Wednesday, or The Wednesday as they were then known, winning the league in 1903 (pic: Football Wanted)

The only volumes missing are those from 1898/99, 1908/9 and 1911/12.

The Wednesday menus, which are estimated to sell for up to £600 apiece, show how tastes have changed over the years.

The menu for the 1907 FA Cup winners banquet held at Cutlers’ Hall features mock turtle soup, while jugged hare was served to guests at the 1896 FA Cup celebratory feast which took place at the Masonic Hall.

For more information about the upcoming auction, and to view the lots in full, visit staceyauction.com.

The programme for Sheffield United legend Fatty Foulkes' testimonial (pic: Football Wanted)