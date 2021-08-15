‘I really struggled’: former Sheffield Wednesday players open up about their depression after retiring

Around 300 spectators turned out at Thorpe Hesley & High Green Cricket Club (THGCC) on Sunday to see 10 ex-professional footballers – including John Sheridan, Mark Crossley and Nigel Jemson – showcase their cricketing skills in a special Twenty20 match against THGCC to raise money for mental health charities and mental health services provided by the NHS.

Other big names taking part included one-time Owl Dean Windass, Jon Parkin, Premier League-winner Mark Atkins, Chris Brown, Wayne Biggins, Adie Moses and Mark Todd.

The event was organised by John Booker from THGCC and former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper and Wales international Crossley as part of the latter’s Walking and Talking Charity Hikes initiative (WATCH).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Crossley during his brief stint on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

WATCH was set up by Crossley, now 52, and his best friend Windass with the aim of raising £50,000 while also getting retired sportsmen out and about walking and talking to help their mental health.

“It’s hard, very hard,” Windass, whose Dore-based son Josh currently plays for Sheffield Wednesday, said of life after football.

"It’s not just football, it’s every sport. Just being in the changing room now and having a bit of banter, it’s all about the changing room.

"Footballers will tell you they don’t miss playing, it’s the changing room day in, day out. That’s what I missed, that’s why I struggled.”

Thorpe Hesley & High Green Cricket Club's team.

Windass senior has been open about his experience with depression – and previously admitted he has made two suicide attempts since retirement.

Nigel Jemson, who appeared in the Premier League and UEFA Cup for Sheffield Wednesday during his time with the club from 1991 to 1994, added: “If we can help as ex-footballers, we are all there.

"People follow us on Twitter and if they need to talk we are not experts but we have all suffered ourselves and it’s good to talk.

"I have suffered since I finished football, you go through depression. I have had tough times, I have been divorced, I have not worked for a couple of years. Life’s hard but it helps talking and making people aware. I have got friends and family around me, two amazing boys – Charlie, 22, and Max, 18 – they have been amazing through it all. They understand what I’m doing and they are very proud of me.

Mark Crossley’s XI, featuring several former Owls.

"It’s tough times for everybody, we are there to try and help people and make people aware. People may look at the footballers as role models, if we can help in any way we are doing our job.”

WATCH has raised £60,000 and counting so far, Crossley said, with thousands more expected to be added to that total thanks to yesterday’s event.

Barnsley native Crossley is best remembered at Hillsborough for famously scoring against Southampton in a 3-3 draw in December 2006 during his loan spell at the club.

After hanging up his boots he moved into coaching, most recently with Chesterfield. He left the club in January 2020.

Crossley said: “I was ready for a break but I didn’t realise what that break was going to bring.

"I lost my job for the first time in 32 years. I really struggled, I had no structure in my life. I had always been told where to be, what to bring, what to eat – once that was gone I struggled mentally.

"My dad got cancer and I hit a real low, that’s when I decided to form this group. It’s been a game-changer for me. I took up walking and now I walk 50 miles every week.”

Sheridan is fondly remembered by Sheffield Wednesday fans as one of the club’s greatest-ever players. He famously scored the goal that won the Owls the Rumbelows Cup in 1991 – the same year they were promoted to the first division under Ron Atkinson.

Since retiring, he has kept busier than most of his peers, managing 10 different clubs across 13 separate spells, most recently Swindon Town in League One last season.

Sheridan said: “I have been fortunate because I’ve stayed in the game but it doesn’t happen for most lads who want to stay in it. There are not many jobs available.

"It can be hard when you have been around for a long time and earning a lot of money and it all comes to an end.”

The star of the show on Sunday was another ex-professional well known to Owls fans: Barnsley-based Parkin, who has previously turned out for Darfield Cricket Club.

Parkin top-scored with 26 runs, which included a six that cleared the pavilion, before retiring.

He wasn’t the only gifted cricketer to represent the ex-footballers XI.

Crossley hit five centuries as an opener for Rockingham Colliery Cricket Club when he was a youngster while Jemson had the chance to embark on a professional career in cricket with Lancashire, but turned his back on the sport aged 15 to concentrate on football.

The match required a Super Over to determine the winner after both teams were tied on 150 runs after 20 overs, with THGCC eventually coming out on top.

Windass, who treated himself to a hotdog and a pint before the first ball of the day was even bowled, added: “Today’s a great day for the cricketers to play against us, it will be a good bit of banter.”