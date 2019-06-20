Hull City make official approach for Grant McCann
Hull City have made an official approach to Doncaster Rovers to speak to Grant McCann about their managerial vacancy, the Free Press understands.
McCann had been placed on the Tigers’ shortlist of candidates to replace Nigel Adkins at the KCOM Stadium and has been backed in as heavy favourite with bookmakers since the start of the week.
And now Hull have opened up official dialogue with Rovers to secure permission to hold talks with McCann about the role.
The Rovers hierarchy will speak with McCann before deciding how to proceed.
Rovers will be extremely reluctant to accept the approach as they intend on plotting a bright future with McCann in charge of the side.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
But the wishes of the manager himself will have a major bearing on how the next few days play out.
In the meantime, Rovers are poised to announce their third signing of the summer with a midfielder set to join on Thursday.
McCann has been heavily involved with the finalising of any deals this week despite the speculation over his future.