Huddersfield Town v Barnsley: What Tykes boss said about match officials after another goal is disallowed in FA Cup defeat

But head coach Poya Asbaghi refused to blame the officials and focused on his sides inability to score from the openings they created.

Duane Holmes put the Terriers in front in the 19th minute with a composed finish following Josh Koroma’s knockdown.

But Barnsley were left frustrated after Michal Helik had a goal ruled out in stoppage time for a foul in the build-up, this coming just days after Aaron Leya Iseka wrongly saw his goal disallowed against Cardiff City at Oakwell.

Referee Jeremy Simpson waves away appeals for a late Barnsley goal during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

“We have had an equaliser disallowed for the second game in a row,” Asbaghi said.

“I don’t know if it was a foul, but these things are not so easy for the referees to decide.

“People have VAR and still cannot decide if a goal is a goal or not, so I am not going to blame the officials.

“I cannot say if it should have been a goal or not.

“It is unfortunate for us that the decisions are going against us and not with us.

“It is margins going against a team that does not have the best of confidence right now.

“We just have to keep working hard so the margins go our way. We have to create our own luck.

“I felt we created enough good chances, but we have to be better in those situations.

“We have to keep creating chances, when you start scoring goals then you will not miss as much in future.

“The performance in the first half was not creative enough.

“We came in at half-time and felt we had to turn it around tactically. We made subs and got the impact we wanted.

“We played well for 30 minutes and pushed them back, but we couldn’t get the goal we needed.

“We can now concentrate completely on the Championship. There is no game where we feel that we cannot get at least a point or a win.”