Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers Belles set for Cup Final showdown...again

Last season’s final was also between the Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Belles. Credit: Chris Wharton Images

The Sheffield and Hallamshire Women’s Senior County Cup Final between Huddersfield Town Women and Doncaster Rovers Belles starts at 3pm on Sunday 28th April.

The Terriers have won four of the last five finals, but an upset could be on the cards as Assistant Manager Jake Poole said: “We are expecting a tough game from a Doncaster side that have improved as the season has gone on. We have watched their recent matches and see a well organised team that try and play football.

“After a tough season, it’s really important for us to end with some silverware and retain the title, so a lot of preparation and focus has gone into this game in recent weeks.

“Our hard work and performances recently haven’t been reflected in league results, so it would be a fantastic way to end the season with some success for the players, staff and supporters.”

Huddersfield Town Women came out on top in 2023. Credit: Chris Wharton Images

Belles manager Ciaran Toner gets to see the mismatch from the other side

“It’s going to be mega tough. We’re playing a team from a higher division, under no illusions about that, but we have our own measurements that we’ve spoken about and that’s what we’ll be looking to achieve.”

The Belles have a vast history in the competition, having won a record seven finals.

“The club has had such a great history, and in recent years it’s eluded them. Back in the day, the club was synonymous with winning trophies, picking up silverware. Regardless of the competition. For us this is an opportunity, like it was last year but they unfortunately missed out, to have another go.