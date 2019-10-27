Huddersfield Town 2 Barnsley 1: Terriers defeat 'a game too far' for struggling Reds

Jacob Brown found the net for Barnsley in the defeat at Huddersfield.

Most clean sheets, best home start for a manager and going unbeaten at Oakwell for the entire season were just a few.

And they are beginning to post some this season too, but for the wrong reasons as their Championship struggles continue.

In going down 2-1 in the Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield the Reds have now gone 14 games without a win – their worst run since 1948.

After a promising start to life under caretaker boss Adam Murray, whey they drew with Swansea and West Brom, this was a game too far.

Goals from Christopher Schindler and Karlan Grant won the points for the Terriers, with Jacob Brown getting Barnsley back in it.

After the exertions at the Hawthorns on Tuesday, Murray was frustrated such an important game came after a midweek game.“It was frustrating,” reflected Murray.

“That game, against a side who are around us, probably came at the wrong time.

“I think we probably needed a game like that last Saturday or last Tuesday when we were fresh.

“We started the game well, but then we lacked energy in the middle part of the game.

“We missed the spark we’ve shown in the last couple of games, the players have put a hell of a lot into two big fixtures.