Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen

How Sheffield Wednesday's summer net spend compares to their Championship rivals - ranked in order

Sheffield Wednesday had a busy end to the transfer window – but how does their net spend compare to their Championship rivals?

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 11:55

The Owls have signed seven new players since the end of last season – but how does their business compare to the rest of the second tier? Using information from TransferMrket, we take a closer look at every Championship club’s estimated net spend this summer based on transfer fees alone. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Swansea

Estimated profit: £34.5million

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Leeds

Estimated profit: £26.8million

Photo: Alex Davidson

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Fulham

Estimated profit: £25.7million

Photo: Alex Broadway

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Huddersfield

Estimated profit: £9.9million

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6