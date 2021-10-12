How Rotherham United's Rarmani Edmonds-Green overcame tough start to thrive on loan from Huddersfield Town

But not for Rarmani Edmonds-Green at Rotherham United.

The defender, on a season-long loan from Huddersfield, overcame the disappointment of being hooked after 45 minutes against Morecambe in August and came back to make the right-sided position in Paul Warne' s back three his own.

The 22-year-old has been an important player in the club's current five-game unbeaten run in League One and even scored in the 2-0 win over Cheltenham in their last outing.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green, on loan from Huddersfield Town, has come a long way since his first match for Rotherham United

Warne's decision to take Edmonds-Green off against the Shrimps was to change system and it worked as the Millers overcame a poor first half to win 1-0.

Edmonds-Green was mature enough to see the bigger picture.

“I’m not someone who’s going to get down about it,” he said. “I understand it was to help the team.

“It did help as well because we went on to score and win the game 1-0. I was just like, ‘Come on, boys, we can get the result here'.

“Getting taken off was a massive learning curve for me. You just have to come back stronger. I kept on working hard in training and didn’t let my head drop.

“You have to prove yourself in every game. That's five unbeaten now. I have to keep impressing the manager if I want to stay in the side.”

Edmonds-Green's development has been helped by the presence of club captain Richard Wood, who has seen it all.

Wood has taken the Huddersfield man under his wing and is pushing it on to better things.

“He's helped me a lot. He's always encouraging me to do 'extras' in training and keep watching my clips,” the Londoner said.