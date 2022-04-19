How Paul Warne reacted to Rotherham United's defeat to Burton Albion

Rotherham United's Michael Smith (left) appears dejected during the Sky Bet League One match against Burton at the Pirelli Stadium. Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

The Brewers had the visitors on the back foot when Cameron Borthwick-Jackson prodded home after just three minutes for their first goal in six games and skipper John Brayford sealed the points with a second-half header.

“It’s a little bit frustrating, obviously,” Warne said. “The start killed us, although we had another 90 minutes to get ourselves back into it.

“We had plenty of chances to score, something like 20 attempts on goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Second half it didn’t help that we had injuries,” continued Warne, who was disappointed to lose both Jordi Osei-Tutu and substitute Shane Ferguson to knocks.

“I didn’t think we were having any joy with our shape so I changed it and put another striker on, but I still thought we did enough to get back into the game.

“Sometimes you can huff and puff as much as you like, but there were times when I was waiting for the net to ripple and it didn’t. I thought the lads’ effort for the last 25 minutes was unbelievable.

“We just didn’t look as if we played with that pressure of needing to win, although I know the other results have gone for us a bit but it is difficult at this time of the season.

“Burton didn’t let us play anywhere near our scintillating best.”

After five winless games, Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was proud of his team’s performance as they got back to winning ways.

“Overall the performance was really, really good against a really good side, who really make you defend and really try to put you on the back foot,” Hasselbaink said.

“We tried to put them on the back foot as much as possible. In the first half we created really good chances that we need to take, but it is encouraging that we keep on creating those chances.