How much is Sheffield Wednesday's most expensive XI - and how it compares to Championship rivals

Sheffield Wednesday are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship after two weeks of the season under Lee Bullen.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 14:15

But who is in the Owls’ most expensive XI? The number crunchers over at Transfermarkt have put together the most valuable team in a 4-2-3-1 system. It lines up as follows: Keiren Westwood; Sam Hutchinson, David Bates, Tom Lees, Adam Reach; Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo; Fernando Forestieri, Adam Forshaw, Steven Fletcher; Jordan Rhodes. Find out how much the team is worth and how it compares to their Championship rivals.

1. Barnsley - 24th

6.26m

Photo: Harry Trump

2. Charlton Athletic - 23rd

7.97m

Photo: James Chance

3. Millwall - 22nd

12.83m

Photo: Warren Little

4. Luton Town - 21st

12.87m

Photo: Jordan Mansfield

