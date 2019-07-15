Have a comprehensive look at which clubs have employed the most managers

How many managers has your team had? Full list since 1992 ranked in order

We compiled a list based on the number of managers each team has had since 1992 – the list includes caretaker managers.

By James Copley
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 14:53

Ever wondered which clubs have had the most managers in the Premier League era, we’ve got you covered – from Sunderland and Manchester United to Swindon Town. Note that where a club has had joint managers, both managers were counted. Stats courtesy of BetVictor Scroll down and click through the pages to see where your club ranks.

1. Salford City - 3

Joint 26th

Photo: Jan Kruger

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Morecambe - 3

Joint 26th

Photo: Chris Brunskill

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Forest Green - 5

Joint 25th

Photo: Dan Mullan

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. AFC Wimbledon - 5

Joint 25th

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 22