How every defeated Championship play-off semi-finalist has fared the following season

Leeds United's Premier League dream was ended in the Championship play-off semi-finals last night - but will they come again next season?

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 16 May, 2019, 15:18
Pontus Jansson

We've gone back in time to discover every defeated Championship play-off semi-finalists and looked at how they've fared the following season. In history in favour or against the Whites? Click and scroll through the pages to find out...

Both clubs struggled to shrug off their play-off heartbreak as Derby finished 20th - eight points above the drop - while Ipswich only finished five places higher.
Preston came within a point of reaching the play-offs again, only to lose out to Southampton. Crystal Palace had to settle for 12th spot.
Wolves were denied a play-off campaign on goal difference (by ONE goal!) by Watford. Southampton suffered a major hangover, surviving relegation by two points.
Both clubs fell way off the pace. Palace finished 15th with Watford in 13th, just two points above them in the league table.
Is it a curse? Both clubs failed to challenge the promotion picture. Reading fell seven points short of the top six while Preston were closer to relegation in 17th.
Forest managed to secure a play-off spot once more but slipped to a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Swansea. Leicester ended the season in 10th, eight points off the top six.
Forest were back again but werent able to secure a play-off for a third successive season, drastically falling to 19th. Cardiff, however, claimed 6th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Finally, a defeated Championship play-off semi-finalist who won promotion the following season! Cardiff won the Championship, though Birmingham ended the term in 12th.
Times were beginning to turn! Leicester went on to finish top in the 2013/14 season while Brighton managed to secure a play-off spot, though lost in the semis.
Things couldnt have gotten any worse for Wigan, who went from play-off semi-finalists to relegation in just one year while Brighton dropped massively off the pace in 20th.
Ipswich mounted another play-off challenge but would sadly fall short by five points. Brentford went somewhat close, ending the campaign with a nine-point difference.
Brighton were able to put their play-off disappointment swiftly behind them by securing an automatic promotion spot. Derby finished in 9th, 13 points off 6th.
Fulham, after a late surge in the second-half of the season, maintained their momentum to earn promotion via the play-offs. Wednesday fell hard down the table to 15th.
Were sure you didnt need reminding but Derby returned as play-off finalists this season after pipping Middlesbrough to 6th placed on the final. The final outcome will be decided on May 27.
Only four clubs who have lost in the Championship play-off semi final have gone on to achieve promotion the following. Of course, it could be five if Derby see off Aston Villa..