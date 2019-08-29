.

How do the average squad age of Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough compare to Championship rivals?

The average squad age of Championship sides is 26.9.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 14:35

But how do the squads of Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough compare to their league rivals. Looking at the data on transfermarkt we have discovered who are the oldies of the Championship and who are the young guns with nearly a six year difference between the oldest and youngest. (List from young to old)

1. Barnsley

22.5

2. Brentford

23.7

3. Huddersfield Town

24.5

4. Preston North End

25

