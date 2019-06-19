How Charlie Williamson secured his Chesterfield comeback and why it's the perfect time for his return to football

Charlie Williamson is back at Chesterfield (Pic: Tina Jenner)

The 57-year-old is the Spireites' new head of recruitment/chief scout and will also have coaching duties with the club's development squad.

Williamson began his career at Sheffield Wednesday and had spells on loan at Lincoln City and Southend United before joining the Spireites in 1985.

He spent two years with Town.

Since his playing days ended, he's gained coaching experience at Sheffield Wednesday and spent time scouting.

Recently, he's had to take time out of football for family reasons.

But the opportunity to get involved at the Proact came at a good time for the Williamsons.

"I've been watching games for people, out and about, I've tried to keep my finger on the pulse," he said.

"My wife has been poorly for a number of years due to cancer. I took a little bit of time out to look after her.

"She'll not like me saying she's on the mend, she's got a cancer that's not curable but it can hopefully be kept at bay for periods of time.

"It's not rearing its ugly head at the moment so we're alright at the moment.

"We've been living our lives every six months due to these scans that Louise has to keep having.

"Fingers crossed, the last scan was a positive one, so she won't need another one for a few months yet.

"I think she felt it was time I got out from under her feet, so this has come at a perfect time for all of us."

Williamson will link up with John Sheridan again at the Proact, having first encountered the Mancunian in the 1980s.

"The first time I came across John was playing against him, when I was at Wednesday and he was at Leeds.

"I remember a 1-1 draw at their place, then we won 3-1 or 3-2 at Hillsborough.

"That was my first association with him.

"I was running the Football in the Community at Wednesday when John was part of a really, really good first team, including Chris Waddle, Chris Woods, Carlton Palmer.

"I was in and around the club at that time.

"I've known of him quite a number of years."

Sheridan's desire to bring someone in to help with finding players and setting up a development squad came at a time when Williamson was actively looking for a new role.

And he hopes his reunion with Sheridan is a fruitful one.

"I was on the lookout to try and do something, I've been watching games for people.

"By chance he spoke to a mutual friend and we got talking and realised I was looking for something and he was looking to put something in place. It all snowballed from there.