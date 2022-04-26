Horncastle Town boss Cotton finds first season 'enjoyable - in a sadistic kind of way'

Cotton called his first season in the hotseat 'enjoyable - in a sadistic kind of way'. Photo: Oliver Atkin

However, the Wongers boss is keen to do it all again next term.

Cotton and joint manager Erik Rawdon took over the first team after previously running the club's second string in the Boston League, tasked with blooding in a number of promising local youngsters in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

The Wongers ended the campaign 15th in the table, clear of bottom two Brigg Town CIC and Sleaford Town Rangers.

"It's been enjoyable - in a sadistic kind of way," Cotton reflected.

"For me, in the early part of the season, it was really promising.

"We were competitive in games, losing by the odd goal, but you could hold your hands up as we're developing young lads."

However, Cotton called the middle of the season a ‘difficult’ period as Rawdon served a long touchline ban.

He added: "I was kind of on my own. It was a dark period in the middle of the season, confidence was low.

"JR (John Rawdon) came in )as player-coach) and we picked up a couple of results and we've finished the season stronger.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult task, it's creating a new generation at that level.

"It was a case of trusting what we were doing was right and seeing it through."

The Wongers have now completed their campaign, but Cotton admits the love of football continues.

He said: "Give us a fortnight's break and we'll all be champing at the bit to go again.