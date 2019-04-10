Home form crucial in relegation run in for Rotherham United, according to midfielder Will Vaulks

Home games will be crucial for Rotherham United if they are to avoid relegation from the Championship, according to midfielder Will Vaulks.

The Millers ran out 2-1 victors over Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Wales international Vaulks has urged his team-mates to emulate the performance from the weekend when they take on playoff chasing Aston Villa at the New York Stadium tonight.

Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks in action against Nottingham Forest. Picture: Dean Atkins.

Paul Warne’s side can move back out of the bottom three with a win as the Championship season draws to a close.

Vaulks said: “There is no big picture, we have not set a target but the situation is what it is. Everything we are doing now is about Villa and we have got momentum from the win over Forest and if we perform like that there is no reason we can’t beat Villa.

“I think we need to win at least a couple of games but we will be going out to pick up as many points as we can.”

Rotherham host Aston Villa tonight before facing equally tough trips to Swansea on Saturday and Swansea City on Good Friday.

They then take on Birmingham City at the New York Stadium on Easter Monday.

Vaulks added: “We have got six games to go and we have to go into each of them with wanting to win and on the same basis as we did on Saturday.

“Our home games are crucial and away from home we’ll pick up what we can.”