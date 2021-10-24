History-maker Beth Mead fires England to emphatic Northern Ireland win as focus turns to Latvia

England and Arsenal forward, Beth Mead, scored a hattrick for the Lionesses on Saturday. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 26-year-old went full ‘super sub’ after being brought on by Lionesses manager, Sarina Wiegman, in the 64th minute – breaking the deadlock against Northern Ireland moments later before grabbing two more by the 78th minute.

Not only did the Arsenal forward become the first English woman to score a competitive goal at Wembley, but she also became the first woman to ever score a hattrick at the nation’s most famous stadium.

England were made to work hard for their win as the visitors held firm for over an hour at Wembley, but the floodgates opened following Mead’s arrival, and Bethany England also got in on the action as they went on to complete a comfortable 4-0 victory – with South Yorkshire’s own Mille Bright completing the full 90 minutes in a confident display.

Speaking with the matchball in her hands after a rapid hattrick in the capital, Mead said, “What a night at Wembley. Great to get three points and come away with this baby. To score at Wembley is a dream, but to come away with three is indescribable…

“I can’t describe how I feel. It’s beyond words for me. To score at Wembley…I’d never scored here before – had a chance to play but not score – and to come away with three goals, I’m super proud and I’m sure my family are too.”

But there’s no time to revel in their latest 2023 World Cup Qualifying victory, with a game against Latvia on the horizon on Tuesday evening – a game in which they’ll be hoping to keep up their 100% record in Group D, and keep their fourth consecutive clean sheet.