'He's worth £10 million to me' - Rotherham United prepare for bids for star man
Rotherham boss Paul Warne has valued striker Michael Smith at £10million ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.
The Millers are bracing themselves for interest in their striker between now and the window shutting at 11pm, with a number of Championship clubs interested.
At this late stage, with little time to find a suitable replacement, Warne says it would take a huge offer for Smith, who scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Doncaster at the weekend, to leave.
Warne said: “It would take pretty colossal offer for us to get rid of him.
"It's the owner who will decide.
“If you ask me what Smudge is worth to me, I'd say £10 million. He's irreplaceable for me as a manager.
"A striker who wins heads, hold up the ball, scores goals and work hard is a good asset for any club. But you'll do very well to take him off us.
"I have spoken to him about it," Warne said. "I've told him it would take a pretty impressive offer for us to sell.
"If he gets a move fitting for him and it's good for the club, I'll be buzzing for him, and he knows that. He enjoys playing football here. I'd be naive to think other people don't like him."
Regardless of whether Smith goes or not, Warne still wants to bring a striker in before the window shuts.
But he says any deal could push the deadline.
"I'm expecting a late day on Tuesday," Warne said. "We're trying everything we can."