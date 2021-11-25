The Sheffield Wednesday ace dismissed Brook’s recent claim to be the ping-pong king between the pair and hit back with some trash talk of his own after making a goalscoring return to action against MK Dons on Tuesday.

Why Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass admits he owes Darren Moore ‘a few apologies’

Both men have become friends and training partners in recent months, with Brook helping 27-year-old former Rangers forward Windass get back to full fitness following a hamstring injury he picked up in pre-season.

"He lives around the corner from me,” said Windass, who resides in Dore.

"He's a good lad. I'm just trying to keep him on the straight and narrow.”

Nutritionist Greg Marriott helps keep the sportsmen in top shape and initially introduced them to each other.

Josh Windass has turned up the heat on his table tennis rivalry with Sheffield United fan Kell Brook.

"It started when I was just going round for dinner (at Brook’s house) because I can't be bothered cooking myself,” Windass said.

"He's a good guy and I've really enjoyed his company."

Brook, 35, said the pair are usually happy to put their club rivalries aside and sit down to watch a Netflix series, but the battle lines have been drawn when it comes to table tennis.

He claimed to have ‘annihilated’ his friend-turned-rival 3-0 the last time they played, but was coy when asked about their overall head-to-head record.

Asked if Brook was indeed the king of table tennis, as per his claim, Windass was unequivocal in his response.