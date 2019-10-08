'He's one of our own' - Barnsley Supporters Trust thank Daniel Stendel for his service at Oakwell; say club's terse 21-word statement on his departure doesn't reflect values of town or club
A Barnsley supporters group has paid a heartfelt tribute to Daniel Stendel after he left Oakwell this morning – and added that the Reds’ one-paragraph statement announcing the news doesn’t reflect the town and the club’s values.
Barnsley confirmed the news that they were “seperating” from German boss Stendel, in a terse 21-word statement on their official website.
Neglecting to mention the fact he won them promotion from League One last season, in his first season in charge, or even thank him for his service, it read: “Barnsley Football Club confirms that it has separated from Daniel Stendel with immediate effect. Adam Murray has been appointed caretaker manager.”
That prompted the Barnsley FC Supporters Trust to issue their own statement.
It read: “It was confirmed this morning that Daniel Stendel was leaving Barnsley Football Club with immediate effect.
“BFCST would like to go on record thanking Daniel for not only gaining promotion from League One in his first season in charge, and first season in England, but for immersing himself in the town, the values it holds, and the football club.
“We gained promotion to the Championship last season playing wonderful, attacking football, combined with a sense of togetherness that brought some fantastic memories for many supporters.
“Whilst we don’t want to challenge the club right now on the reasons for Daniel’s departure, we do ask that they consider a further statement this afternoon to enlighten the supporters on the current situation and to give their own thanks to Daniel Stendel for his contribution to the history of this great football club.
“We’re a town and club built on respect and hard work, and this morning’s one paragraph announcement doesn’t play to those values.
“We wish Daniel Stendel great success with his future career and will always consider him one of our own.”