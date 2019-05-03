Here’s the coaches who’ve won the most Championship Manager of the Month awards in the competition's history
Chris Wilder has just been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for April, picking up the award for the second time this season.
Here's the managers who’ve won this award the most times in the competitions history...
1. Roy Keane - 2
Sunderland x2 (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
2. Chris Wilder - 2
Sheffield United x2 (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
3. Tony Pulis - 3
Stoke City x3 (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
4. Steve McClaren - 3
Derby County x2. QPR x1 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
View more