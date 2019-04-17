SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND- APRIL 17: Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates winning promotion to the Sky Bet Championship after the Sky Bet League One match between Sheffield United and Bradford City at Bramall Lane on April 17, 2017 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Here's Sheffield United's 9 Best Easter Weekend performances from the last decade

The Easter Weekend is fast approaching, which means just one thing: Football. Okay, Easter eggs too. Sheffield United have two massive games coming up over the holiday, taking on both Nottingham Forest and Hull City. The race for automatic promotion continues to rage on, and Chris Wilder’s side will be eager to pick up more points in their quest to avoid the potentially problematic Championship Play-offs.

In anticipation of these big matches, here’s the Blades’ nine best Easter Weekend performances from the past decade...

A narrow win to kick us off here, but this victory nicely highlights the rock solid defence the side had by the end of the 2013/14 season, with Harry Maguire in particular excelling at the back. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

1. 1-0 win vs. Stevenage (2014)

Blissfully unaware of the play-off final heartache that would await them against Huddersfield Town, United squeezed past Bournemouth in a particularly nervy encounter, as Richard Cresswell popped up with the winner. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

2. 2-1 win vs. Bournemouth (2012)

While Chris Wilder's side had already secured promotion, this win - inspired by Chris Basham's impressive display - saw them move a step closer to their eventual League 1 title.'(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

3. 3-0 win vs. Port Vale (2017)

This game will always be remembered for a stunning brace of volleys from Lee Evans (the footballer, not the comedian, I hasten to add), who helped his side to a big win at Bramall Lane. Truly exceptional finishing! (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

4. 2-1 win vs. Middlesbrough (2018)

