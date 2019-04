Have your say

With just two games plus the play-offs left, an enthralling Championship season is drawing to a close. We still don’t know who’s getting promoted, nor who’s going to grab the Golden Boot.

Here’s our rundown of the players who could finish as the league’s top scorer. Oh, and remember, play-off goals don’t count!...

Signing of the season? You'd be hard pushed to argue against it. Pukki will look to cap off his first season in England by putting Blackburn and Norwich City to the sword. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Chelsea loanee has obliterated Championship defences this season, and will be helping to boost his side's play-off chances by scoring against Leeds United and Norwich.(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The former AS Saint-Etienne man is bound to be snapped up in the summer, after a stellar campaign for Brentford. You'd have to fancy him to extend his goal streak against Bolton and Preston. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

An absolute Championship specialist, Gayle has been back to his best this season. Expect him to bag a few more against Rotherham and Derby County. (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)