Here are FIFA 22 Top 22 player ratings - where are the Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday player ratings?

Fans of the game will have been waiting to find out the latest player ratings that will surely come in very handy for the massively popular game mode, Ultimate Team, as each players’ rating will impact the value of that individuals card.

As is the case with each annual release of the game, player rating updates always spark excited debate over which players will need to be accrued to form the perfect team line-up.

Much of the talking point for this year’s release will centre around the decreased rating of Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently returned to Manchester United. He has been downgraded by one point, which now makes his overall rating the same as Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbapper and Neymar.

Here are the top rated players on FIFA 22.

Messi - 93 Lewandowski - 92 Ronaldo - 91 De Bruyne - 91 Mbappé - 91 Neymar - 91 Oblak - 91 Kane - 90 Kanté - 90 Neuer - 90 Ter Stegen - 90 Salah - 89 Donnarumma - 89 Benzema - 89 Van Dijk - 89 Kimmich - 89 Son - 89 Alisson - 89 Courtois - 89 Casemiro - 89 Ederson - 89 Mané - 89

It’s important to remember that the player ratings is not as important as the FUT Chemistry, as each players’ Chemistry Style can give your players a HUGE stat boost.

Sadly, for fans of our city’s beloved Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, you’ll have to wait just a little while longer to find out the rating for your favourite players at either Sheffield United or Sheffield Wednesday, as these will likely not be revealed before the release of FIFA 22 on October 1, 2021. Wouldn’t it be lovely to see the world’s oldest football club in Sheffield F.C. feature just like Wrexham in the Rest of the World category?

FIFA 22 debuts its new Hypermotion animation engine.

Check out all of the player rankings for here. How highly do you think your favourite club team player will be ranked this season?