Hege Riise urges Team GB to be brave ahead of Australia quarter-final clash

Great Britain face Australia in their quarter-final in Kashima on Friday (10am kick-off UK time) after topping Group E with seven points.

Riise was not initially due to manage the team in Japan but former England boss Phil Neville, who was pencilled in for the job, joined Inter Miami in January.

Team GB are unbeaten after beating Chile and Japan before drawing with Canada on Tuesday and Riise is loving the unexpected opportunity.

Sheffield's Ellie Roebuck in action for Team Great Britain during the Women's First Round Group E match between Great Britain and Chile.

The Norwegian said: “It’s been a privilege, we have been working on the culture, who are we, how do we want to be seen, how do we want to perform?

“All the players buy into that, they know what it will take for us to go all the way. I feel we have done a great job, now it’s the knockout stage and it’s about how brave we are.

“I feel we are in a good spot right now, the players feel comfortable, they feel we are doing the right things. I’m excited for the game.”

Former Sheffield United pair Millie Bright and Ellie Roebuck, now playing for Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, could feature against the Matildas.

Defender Bright, 27, played 90 minutes against Chile in Great Britain’s first match and again on her return to the side for the draw with Canada on Tuesday, having been rested against Japan.

Meanwhile 21-year-old stopper Roebuck – who grew up in Beighton – has kept two clean sheets in three games.