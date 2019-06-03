Hedges rejects new Reds deal to join Aberdeen
Barnsley's preparations for life in the Championship have suffered an early blow after Ryan Hedges turned down a new deal at the club.
The winger is out of contract this summer, but was offered fresh terms by the Reds following their promotion from League One.
However, Hedges sees his future away from Oakwell and has joined Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen on a three-year deal.
He will officially join the Dons on July 1.
A Reds statement said: “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that Ryan Hedges has decided against signing a new contract with the club and has decided to sign for Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen.
“Hedges joined the club in January 2017, going onto make 59 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals.
“We would like to wish Ryan the best of luck for his future and thank him for his efforts while at Oakwell.”
The 23-year-old arrived from Swansea in January 2017, but suffered injury problems for much of his spell in South Yorkshire.
He was out of the picture until October and played a bit part after, making 25 appearances in total.
Still, he was wanted by Daniel Stendel and was presented with the chance to stay at Oakwell, but was ready for a “fresh challenge” and has decided to hook up with Derek McInnes' side north of the border.
He said: “I am delighted to be here, I just can't wait to get going now.
“It was nice to get promotion back to the Championship with a great group of players, but it is time for a new challenge and one I am looking forward to. I have got a great feel from the gaffer.”
Hedges earned international recognition during his time at Barnsley, making his full debut for Wales against Trinidad and Tobago in March.
He was also involved in a recent training camp with Ryan Giggs' squad ahead of the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers, but did not make the cut.
The Reds are still waiting on news of Adam Davies' future as he has also been offered a new deal.