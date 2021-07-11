Heartbreak for England fans who pack Sheffield city centre for Euro 2020 final

LiveHeartbreak for England fans who pack Sheffield city centre for Euro 2020 final
Fans packed Sheffield city centre on Sunday evening for the Euro 2020 final but it wasn’t to be for England as they suffered more penalty heartbreak.
Anticipation and excitement had been building across the city and the rest of England in the build-up to the match as Gareth Southgate’s heroes – including Sheffield lads Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin – prepared to take on Italy at Wembley Stadium.
It was the first time the England’s men’s team had made the final of a major tournament for 55 years – but their agonizing wait for glory goes on.
Pubs, bars and living rooms across Sheffield were filled with jubilant fans rejoicing after a difficult 16 months brought about by the coronavirus pandemic – and a city street was even renamed after one of the stars of the England team.
Scroll down for the best pictures and videos from the night.
- Sheffield street renamed in honour of England star
- Well-known faces from Sheffield send good luck messages to Gareth Southgate and the England players
- Sheffield’s Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire play full game against Italy
Devastated fans at The Common Room following England’s penalty heartbreak
Heartbreak as England lose on penalties
This is the moment England fans watching in The Common Room on Division Street were left heartbroken in the Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out.
Fans at Two Thirds celebrate England’s goal
More photos of England fans in Sheffield
Sheffield bar erupts as England take the lead
Watch Sheffield bar The Common Room erupt as England take the lead against Italy.
Nurse makes plea to protect Bears of Sheffield
A nurse has pleaded with England fans not to “mess with the Bears of Sheffield” following the Euro 2020 final.
She tweeted: “This is helping to raise funds for Ward 6, the Haematology and Oncology Unit at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
“The facilities on the Ward need to be first class to make the time these amazing children, young people and their families bearable..no pun intended.”
Ugly scenes in the capital
There have been reports of fans without tickets fighting stewards to get in.
Chaotic scenes as some fans try to force way into Wembley ahead of Euros final
There have been chaotic scenes in central London with some fans even trying to force their way into Wembley Stadium as excitement for England’s historic Euro 2020 final reached fever pitch.
More photos of England fans in Sheffield city centre
Excitement builds in Sheffield city centre
The centre of Sheffield is packed with excited fans of all ages!
Sheffield city buzzes with ecstatic England fans ahead of 8pm kick off
Sheffield city centre is alive this afternoon as fans and families make a day out of this evening’s fateful Euro Final.
England fans in The Common Room, Division Street.
England fans in Sheffield give their predictions ahead of the final
Spot anyone you know?
Kyle Walker fondly remembered at former Sheffield secondary school
Staff at High Storrs School have shared their fond memories of the Sharrow-raised Manchester City and England defender, who came through the youth academy at boyhood club Sheffield United.
Euro 2020: Sheffield's England star Kyle Walker an 'inspiration' to city kids
Teachers at Kyle Walker’s secondary school have remembered how he developed from a “cheeky, skinny” 11-year-old to a “well-rounded, committed, exceptional sportsman”.
Barker’s Pool fountains drained ahead of final
Hundreds gathered in the square after England won in the semi-final.
Blades and Owls unite for England
Sheffield’s England heroes remember their roots
Check out all the city’s links to the England team below.