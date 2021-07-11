Heartbreak for England fans who pack Sheffield city centre for Euro 2020 final

Anticipation and excitement had been building across the city and the rest of England in the build-up to the match as Gareth Southgate’s heroes – including Sheffield lads Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin – prepared to take on Italy at Wembley Stadium.

It was the first time the England’s men’s team had made the final of a major tournament for 55 years – but their agonizing wait for glory goes on.

Pubs, bars and living rooms across Sheffield were filled with jubilant fans rejoicing after a difficult 16 months brought about by the coronavirus pandemic – and a city street was even renamed after one of the stars of the England team.

An England fan in The Common Room following the penalty shootout heartbreak.