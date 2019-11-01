Harry Redknapp gives verdict on Sheffield United's survival chances

Harry Redknapp fancies Sheffield United's chances of staying up

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has given his verdict on Sheffield United’s survival chances – and it is fair to say that he is a fan of Chris Wilder’s team.

Redknapp knows a thing or two about marshalling a Premier League team, and he believes that the Blades have what it takes to thrive in the top flight.

Speaking to University of Sheffield journalism student Adam Dickinson, Redknapp revealed his belief that the Blades will survive in the Premier League.

“I think they’ve got every chance” he said. “They’ve got a fantastic manager, he’s got a group of players who look like they give everything every week, he knows what he’s doing – I think he’s brilliant Chris Wilder.

“They’ve got good players – they’re going away from home to tough places and deservedly getting good results.

“I don’t see any way they’ll go down, I’ll be very surprised if they went down this year.

“I think they’re building a team that will establish themselves under Chris in the next few years in the Premier League.”