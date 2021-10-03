Handsworth’s FA Cup dream dashed as Hallam hit Worsbrough for six

The Ambers were also reduced to 10 men in the second half when young defender Nana Nyarko was shown a straight red.

Three first-half goals had given Russ Eagle’s side a mountain to climb – and the scoreline went from bad to worse after the break.

Still, the ninth-tier side equalled their best-ever showing in the world’s oldest national football competition by reaching the third qualifying round.

Steve Holmes, vice chairman of Handsworth.

Elsewhere, Hallam FC moved top of the Northern Counties East Football League Division One thanks to a 6-1 win over 10-man Worsbrough Bridge.

Hat-trick hero Liam Royles converted two penalties and added a third late on, with Brandon Bradbury also helping himself to a brace following Iren Wilson’s earlier effort.

The result means Craig Denton’s free-scoring side have now won 11 consecutive league matches.

Ian Richards suffered his first loss in charge of much-improved Stocksbridge Park Steels as they went down 2-1 at home to Shildon in the Northern Premier League Division One East.

Reece Fielding scored the home side's only goal of the game to half the deficit late on.

Stocksbridge have an early chance to bounce back on Monday evening when they travel to Brighouse Town.

It was also a disappointing afternoon for Sheffield FC, who were hammered 4-0 at home to Hebburn Town.

The Worlds’ First were also reduced to 10 men late on when James Matthews was dismissed.