Handsworth survive weather but suffer defeat as old Hallam FC heroes get together at Sandygate

A number of former Hallam FC players got together at the club on Saturday, despite the scheduled match against Wosborough Bridge being postposned due to the weather. Picture: @HallamFC1860

Waterlogged pitches meant that the Northern Premier League clash between Stocksbridge and Tadcaster Albion was called off, as was Sheffield FC’s hosting of Yorkshire Amateur.

Handsworth’s artificial surface meant that they could welcome Sherwood Colliery to Oliver’s Mount but unfortuntely the Ambers suffered a 3-1 defeat.

An own goal from Anthony Mackie had the visitors in front after 13 minutes but Leon Howarth’s beautiful finish brought the home side level in front of 158 hardy spectators.

However, Handsworth were unable to see it through to half time on level terms as Will Norcross put Sherwood back into the lead on 38 minutes.

In a scrappy second half in difficult conditions, Handsworth went down to ten men when Rob Ludlam was sent off with a little over 10 minutes remaining and as they chased an equaliser Sherwood put the seal on the victory in the final minute through Lewis Weaver’s goal.

In Northern Counties East, Hallam’s match against Wosborough Bridge, due to be played at Sandygate, was also postponed.

However, that didn’t stop a reunion taking place in Crosspool.

Hallam had welcomed a number of their former players to the scheduled match and while they didn’t get to see any action on the pitch, there were still plenty of old stories being shared around the clubhouse.