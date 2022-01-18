Handsworth FC: Round up of the season so far

Handsworth have enjoyed a decent but busy start to the season, having played 34 games due to a great FA Cup run and playing the most league games so far. The FA Cup run saw the club being one of the lowest ranked clubs left in the competition and beating two sides above them in the football pyramid, Stocksbridge Park Steels and Halesowen Town.

The FA Cup run sadly came to an end in the third qualifying round after defeat to Pontefract Colls, but the run was a memorable one for the club.

It did have a knock-on effect to the club’s league fixtures though as the club endured a very busy start to the season, and have so far only had a couple of midweek’s off from games since the beginning of the season.

Handsworth FC. Credit: Ken Allsebrook

The club sit in seventh in the Northern Counties East Premier division after 24 games, which is quite impressive following the incredibly busy fixtures schedule for the club.

Handsworth have had a couple of stand out performances and results, including a brilliant 3-1 victory at Halesowen Town from the division above and also a 2-0 victory at league leaders Grimsby Borough which saw the team’s great home form continue.

Unfortunately, on October 16, manager Russ Eagle departed the club. On November 1, Aiden Spowage and Jason Dodsworth were appointed managers of the club after being promoted from the management team.

Jason Dodsworth (left), Aiden Spowage (Right), Kevin Elshaw - club's physio - (centre). Credit: Ken Allsebrook

The club have made a number of signings over the course of the season, including four being brought in this week. They have had a big turnaround in players in what is now a new look Handsworth side, with many new players needed due to Covid and injuries constantly affecting selection. New players at Handsworth include James Oliver, who is a young player, formerly at Bournemouth, and had a brilliant start at Handsworth so far.

Another player new at Handsworth this season is Mitch Dunne, who has had a brilliant start to the season, sitting second in the top scorers’ chart after notching 19 goals so far.

Handsworth have also done some fantastic work in the community.

Handsworth FC celebrate a goal against top of the league, Grimsby Borough. Credit: Ken Allsebrook

They have a club traineeship scheme running to help young people struggling to find employment. They have begun giving these young people groundsmen, facility and management skills.

Handsworth are also running a really successful education programme, having 80 students on site studying their BTEC threes, playing football, and using the facility Monday to Friday. They are doing a fantastic jobs, getting their grades and working hard on the pitch as well.

The club have also invested lots of money into infrastructure, and are now onto the final stages of finishing a new changing block and hospitality area to improve the match day experience for the supporters. It has been tough to get completed due to Covid, but they have made slow but steady progress on the venue.

Handsworth are currently averaging 160 supporters a game and would love to nudge that to 200 and even push on for 300, so they would encourage and love people to come down for a game and support the team.