News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
56 minutes ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
1 hour ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
1 hour ago Euro 2028 stadium list revealed if UK and Ireland bid successful
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
Breaking

Hampden Park included in Euro 2028 stadium list if UK & Ireland bid successful as Ian Maxwell outlines upgrade plans

The potential venues for the 2028 Euros have been detailed if the UK and Ireland bid is successful

By Lewis Anderson, Toby Bryant
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST

The stadium list for Euro 2028 has been confirmed should the UK and Ireland be successful in their bid to host the major footballing event.

Organisers behind the bid had previously confirmed a shortlist of 14 stadiums that would hold the international matches in 2028 and that list has now been whittled down to just 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampden Park has made the final 10 and the stadium will be due an upgrade in years to come, according to Scottish FA’s chief executive Ian Maxwell.

Most Popular
Is Hampden fit for purpose?Is Hampden fit for purpose?
Is Hampden fit for purpose?

From the original 14 stadiums shortlisted, today's news will be disappointment for the Stadium of Light, Old Trafford, Croke Park and the London Stadium, who have not found a place in the final 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 10 stadiums that would host Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland are:

  • Wembley Stadium, London
  • National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff
  • Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
  • City of Manchester Stadium (Etihad Stadium), Manchester
  • Everton Stadium, Liverpool
  • St James' Park, Newcastle
  • Villa Park, Birmingham
  • Hampden Park, Glasgow
  • Dublin Arena, Dublin
  • Casement Park, Belfast

The UK and Ireland are bidding against Turkey to hold Euro 2028 with a decision set to be announced in September 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampden named the only Scottish venue

Hampden Park will be the only venue used for games in Scotland should the bid be successful and confirmed improvements will be made for the championships by the time the event comes around.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell, pictured right.SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell, pictured right.
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell, pictured right.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maxwell said: “We’re always looking to improve the stadium. That happens alongside Euro 2028. As the stadium owner now, we have to make sure the supporter experience is as good as it can be. There will be some additions and improvements that are made as part of the Euro 28’ bid and hopefully when we’re successful, we can work out what those will look like.

“We bring certainty. We bring a track record. The stadiums and countries that are included in the bid have a track record of hosting world-class sporting events. A number of them have been in football. We’ve got easy transport links. Whilst it’s five nations, we are close geographically and that means it’s accessible for supporters. That track record will be important when UEFA are assessing the bids.”

Related topics:Hampden ParkIan MaxwellBIDScottish FA