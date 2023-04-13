The potential venues for the 2028 Euros have been detailed if the UK and Ireland bid is successful

The stadium list for Euro 2028 has been confirmed should the UK and Ireland be successful in their bid to host the major footballing event.

Organisers behind the bid had previously confirmed a shortlist of 14 stadiums that would hold the international matches in 2028 and that list has now been whittled down to just 10.

Hampden Park has made the final 10 and the stadium will be due an upgrade in years to come, according to Scottish FA’s chief executive Ian Maxwell.

Is Hampden fit for purpose?

From the original 14 stadiums shortlisted, today's news will be disappointment for the Stadium of Light, Old Trafford, Croke Park and the London Stadium, who have not found a place in the final 10.

The 10 stadiums that would host Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland are:

Wembley Stadium, London

National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

City of Manchester Stadium (Etihad Stadium), Manchester

Everton Stadium, Liverpool

St James' Park, Newcastle

Villa Park, Birmingham

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Dublin Arena, Dublin

Casement Park, Belfast

The UK and Ireland are bidding against Turkey to hold Euro 2028 with a decision set to be announced in September 2023.

Hampden named the only Scottish venue

Hampden Park will be the only venue used for games in Scotland should the bid be successful and confirmed improvements will be made for the championships by the time the event comes around.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell, pictured right.

Maxwell said: “We’re always looking to improve the stadium. That happens alongside Euro 2028. As the stadium owner now, we have to make sure the supporter experience is as good as it can be. There will be some additions and improvements that are made as part of the Euro 28’ bid and hopefully when we’re successful, we can work out what those will look like.