The Countrymen are three points clear at the top of the Northern Counties East Football League Division One – the tenth tier of English football – with seven games left and welcome second-placed North Ferriby to Sandygate on Saturday.

“We need a point minimum,” said Wilson, who has scored 25 times in the league this term.

Hallam FC striker Iren Wilson buries a goal against Harrogate Railway. Photo: Antony Baker.

"We would love to win but I don't think there’s many tough games after Ferriby so this the main one.”

North Ferriby United, the visitors’ previous incarnation, played as high as the National League in the 2016/17 season but were wound up by the High Court in 2019 before reforming later that year.

They overcame Hallam 1-0 in the reverse fixture in October.

“To be quite honest we were chasing most of the game last time we played them,” Wilson added.

"They are a strong side, they play good football and they have got loads of fans who back them really well.”

The Villagers head into the top-of-the-table clash off the back of five straight wins.

Following their latest victory on Tuesday, the club’s assistant manager, Paul Robson, said: “It’s all about the wins right now and that’s what we’re building going into this game.

"It’s a big game on Saturday but the lads are confident.”

Another bumper attendance is expected at the world’s oldest football ground, which could see Hallam could top this season’s record home gate of 1,128.

“It’s massive,” Wilson said of the crowd’s impact.

"The fans are everything really. I expect at least 1,500 there because they will bring loads.

"It’s the biggest game of our season.”

Wilson, aged 22, has ambitions of following his cousins Kyren Gordon and Tyler Smith of Sheffield United and Hull City respectively into the professional game.

He understands the importance of putting on a show for the big occasion.

"There will be scouts there, I am sure,” Wilson said.

"I’m looking to to be professional in the next year or two. I just have to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Hallam will be holding a bucket collection on Saturday to raise money for Sheffield woman Kira Roberts to get the Gastroparesis treatment she needs.